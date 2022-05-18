Overview

Dr. Huey Tien, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chung-Shan Medical & Dental College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Tien works at Kleinert, Kutz and Associates Hand Care Center, PLLC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.