Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital, Santa Rosa Medical Center and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McDaniel works at Coastal Vascular in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Miramar Beach, FL, Navarre, FL and Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Vascular & Interventional
    5149 N 9th Ave Ste 120, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 479-1805
  2. 2
    Sacred Heart on the Emerald Coast
    7720 US Highway 98 W Ste 240, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 434-7331
  3. 3
    Coastal Vascular & Inventional Center
    1851 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 912-8843
  4. 4
    Navarre
    8880 Navarre Pkwy Ste 101, Navarre, FL 32566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 434-7331
  5. 5
    Dress Cosmetic Surgery P.A.
    11 Racetrack Rd NE Ste E4, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 200-4575
  6. 6
    Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center
    2301 N 9th Ave Ste 100, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 912-8249
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Hospital
  • Santa Rosa Medical Center
  • South Baldwin Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 01, 2022
    Dr. McDaniel not only is a highly skilled and brilliant surgeon, he is able to explain what the procedures are and how to proceed with aftercare. I appreciate his skill very much.
    R. Christian Anderson — Apr 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD
    About Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710905807
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Residency
    • Indiana University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDaniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

