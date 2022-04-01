Overview

Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital, Santa Rosa Medical Center and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McDaniel works at Coastal Vascular in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Miramar Beach, FL, Navarre, FL and Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.