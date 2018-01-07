Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. McDaniel works at
Locations
Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 300, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely thorough and meticulous -
About Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1619916277
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
