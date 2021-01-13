Dr. Hue-Teh Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hue-Teh Shih, MD
Dr. Hue-Teh Shih, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Hue-Teh Shih, MD6400 Fannin St Ste 2850, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 323-9367
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very thorough and thoughtful.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1306951900
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
