Dr. Hue Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hue Tang, MD
Overview
Dr. Hue Tang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Tang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bernard F Adami MD2225 Peggy Ln, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 272-8525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tang?
Dr. Tang delivered my son via c-section in 2014. My experience with her was wonderful. She always communicated with me in a way that made me feel comfortable and she accommodated my wishes in every way that she could. She made sure that my son and I were safe and healthy throughout my pregnancy and delivery.
About Dr. Hue Tang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1689883761
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.