Dr. Hue Ly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ly works at North Shore LIJ Medical Group in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.