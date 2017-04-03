Overview

Dr. Hudson Daneshvar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Azad U Med Sci Tehran and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Garden City Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Daneshvar works at LIVONIA MEDICAL CLINIC in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.