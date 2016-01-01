Dr. Huda Ali, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huda Ali, DMD
Dr. Huda Ali, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Eldersburg, MD.
Fusion Dental - Eldersburg / Sykesville5959 Exchange Dr Ste 116, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (443) 302-3281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1780939678
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ali using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
