Overview

Dr. Huda Al-Kouatly, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Al-Kouatly works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

