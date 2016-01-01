Dr. Huda Al-Kouatly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Kouatly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huda Al-Kouatly, MD
Overview
Dr. Huda Al-Kouatly, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Huda Al-Kouatly, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Kouatly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Kouatly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Kouatly has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Kouatly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Kouatly speaks Arabic.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Kouatly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Kouatly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Kouatly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Kouatly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.