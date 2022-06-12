Dr. Hubert Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hubert Watkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Hubert Watkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Watkins works at
Locations
-
1
Hubert C.Watkins MD, Inc6926 Brockton Ave Ste 10, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 683-0540
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watkins?
I have been a patient of Dr. Watkins for 51 years. Dr. Watkins is professional, kind and extremely knowledgeable not only in his field but other medical areas. No matter what my dermatology problem might be - he delivers a diagnosis and proper treatment. Simply the best.
About Dr. Hubert Watkins, MD
- Dermatology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1104999739
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County-U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Union College Lincoln Nebraska
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins works at
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.