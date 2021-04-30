Overview

Dr. Hubert Shick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Shick works at Northern Medical Associates in Sewickley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.