Dr. Hubert Russell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Russell works at A MEDICAL CORPORATION in Culver City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.