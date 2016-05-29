Dr. Hubert Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hubert Matthews, MD
Overview
Dr. Hubert Matthews, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Matthews Hubert I MD PC6990 Winton Blount Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 260-8718
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, effective care. Easy to make an appointment. Short wait. I'm glad I found Dr Matthews.
About Dr. Hubert Matthews, MD
- Dermatology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1497773667
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
