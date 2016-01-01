See All Neurologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Hubert Leonard, MD

Neurology
2.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hubert Leonard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Leonard works at Providence Breast Care Clinic -east in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Breast Care Clinic -east
    Providence Breast Care Clinic -east
4805 NE Glisan St Ste 6N50, Portland, OR 97213 (503) 813-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Hubert Leonard, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386636769
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hubert Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leonard works at Providence Breast Care Clinic -east in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Leonard’s profile.

    Dr. Leonard has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

