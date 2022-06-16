Overview

Dr. Hubert Greenway Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Greenway Jr works at Scripps Center For Integrative Medicine in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Melanoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.