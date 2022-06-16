Dr. Hubert Greenway Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenway Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hubert Greenway Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Hubert Greenway Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Greenway Jr works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic Medical Group10820 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8646
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8646
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 487-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I want to recommend Dr. Greenway and his staff. I was referred to him for Mohs surgery following a biopsy that showed basal cell skin cancer. His office was responsive and quickly set up the appointment and then sent explanatory information so I was prepared for what would happen on the day of. Dr Greenway and the team were exceptionally nice throughout the process.
About Dr. Hubert Greenway Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1366419004
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenway Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenway Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenway Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenway Jr works at
Dr. Greenway Jr has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Melanoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenway Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenway Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenway Jr.
