Dr. Hubert Fornalik, MD

Oncology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hubert Fornalik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

Dr. Fornalik works at The South Bend Clinic in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michiana Hematology Oncology
    301 E Day Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545 (574) 204-7300
    St. Vincent Gynecologic Oncology
    8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260 (317) 415-6740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 08, 2018
    All I have to say is that I am truly blessed that my gyno referred me to Dr. Fornalik. He takes his time with you to explain everything. He is an expert and he knows how to calm your anxious feelings. It only takes a quick google search of his name to realize he is known nation wide. We are so fornature to have him in Northern Indiana! I had a robotic hysterectomy on a Tuesday and was out shopping in the outlets on Thursday. Crazy!!!! ;)
    Samantha Blair in Michiana — Apr 08, 2018
    About Dr. Hubert Fornalik, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Medical University of Warsaw
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hubert Fornalik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fornalik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fornalik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fornalik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fornalik has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fornalik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fornalik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fornalik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fornalik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fornalik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

