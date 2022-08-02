Overview

Dr. Hubert Fernandez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa Educational Institute / Institute Of Medicine Foundation and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.