Dr. Hubert Cantave, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte De Med Et De Pharmacy.



Dr. Cantave works at Seeds Home Care LLC in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.