Dr. Huber Matos-Garsault, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (37)
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Huber Matos-Garsault, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Matos-Garsault works at Huber Matos MD PA in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Spine & Pain Center
    1045 RIVERSIDE AVE, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 264-0770
    Matos and Matos-Garsault Mds
    1543 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 264-0770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 23, 2020
    20 yrs after a Horrific car accident, Dr Matos was the Fresh set of eyes I needed at just the right time. My quality of life has improved beyond adjectives. He's also a great guy. Thank You.
    Michael B. — Sep 23, 2020
    About Dr. Huber Matos-Garsault, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649217076
    Education & Certifications

    • Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
    • University of Miami Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • University Of Medical Sciences
    • Anesthesiology and Integrative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matos-Garsault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matos-Garsault has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matos-Garsault on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Matos-Garsault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matos-Garsault.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matos-Garsault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matos-Garsault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
