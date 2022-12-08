Dr. Huayi Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huayi Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huayi Zhang, MD is a Dermatologist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
-
1
Bluebonnet Dermatology3094 Laura Ln Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (469) 663-8838Monday9:00am - 4:15pmTuesday9:00am - 4:15pmThursday9:00am - 4:15pmFriday9:00am - 4:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
dr zhang was very kind and thorough
About Dr. Huayi Zhang, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese
- 1356752943
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Lehigh Valley Health Network
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
175 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.