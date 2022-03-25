Overview

Dr. Huan John Wang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Re3 Innovative Neuroscience Institute in Sarasota, FL with other offices in North Port, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.