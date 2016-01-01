Dr. Guu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huan Guu, MD
Overview
Dr. Huan Guu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15333 Culver Dr Ste 340, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 364-1400
-
2
The Orchards Hc LLC1 Amistad Dr, Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694 Directions (949) 229-1219
-
3
Laguna Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center24452 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 229-1219
-
4
Emeritus At San Juan Capistrano31741 Rancho Viejo Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (949) 229-1219
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guu?
About Dr. Huan Guu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1952352668
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guu speaks Mandarin.
Dr. Guu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.