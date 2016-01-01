Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huachen Wei, MD
Overview
Dr. Huachen Wei, MD is a dermatologist in Elmhurst, NY. Dr. Wei completed a residency at Bronx VA. He currently practices at Dr WW Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
W and W Millennium Dermatology PC8701 56th Ave Fl 1, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 457-0002
W. & W. Millennium Dermatology PC139 Centre St Ste 215, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 343-1257
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic13621 Franklin Ave Ste 3B, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (212) 343-1257
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Huachen Wei, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Bronx VA
- Shandong Med University Jinan Shandong China
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wei has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wei speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.