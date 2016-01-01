See All Dermatologists in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Huachen Wei, MD

Dermatology
1.5 (19)
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Huachen Wei, MD is a dermatologist in Elmhurst, NY. Dr. Wei completed a residency at Bronx VA. He currently practices at Dr WW Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    W and W Millennium Dermatology PC
    8701 56th Ave Fl 1, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 457-0002
  2. 2
    W. & W. Millennium Dermatology PC
    139 Centre St Ste 215, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 343-1257
  3. 3
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    13621 Franklin Ave Ste 3B, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 343-1257

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Huachen Wei, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 40 years of experience
  • English, Chinese
  • Male
  • 1235167313
Education & Certifications

  • Bronx VA
  • Shandong Med University Jinan Shandong China
Patient Satisfaction

1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(13)
Leave a review

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wei has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.