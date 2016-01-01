Dr. Hua Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hua Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hua Yang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty13656 39th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hua Yang, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1215199765
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian|University Hospitals of Cleveland
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
