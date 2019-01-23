Dr. Hua Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hua Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hua Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Hua Judy Chen, MD9141 Grant St Ste 237, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (720) 764-7929
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She has helped my wife reduce her epilepsy episodes.
About Dr. Hua Chen, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1033237284
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.