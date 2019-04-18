Dr. Hsushi Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hsushi Yeh, MD
Dr. Hsushi Yeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Hsushi Yeh,MD1311 S Union Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 759-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Not only is Dr Hsushi Yeh an amazing surgeon with the steadiest hands I’ve ever seen and more patience than anyone on earth...he also has a heart of gold. While I was never a patient of his, I worked in the operating room with him as a surgical tech for a decade. He never gets ruffled, is always kind, gives 110% to every patient everyday. If you are unfortunate and find yourself needing retina/macula specialist, consider yourself lucky if you’re under the care of Hsushi Yeh.
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Edema and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeh speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.