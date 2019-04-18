See All Ophthalmologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Hsushi Yeh, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hsushi Yeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Yeh works at Dr. Hsushi Yeh,MD in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Edema and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Hsushi Yeh,MD
    1311 S Union Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 759-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 18, 2019
    Not only is Dr Hsushi Yeh an amazing surgeon with the steadiest hands I’ve ever seen and more patience than anyone on earth...he also has a heart of gold. While I was never a patient of his, I worked in the operating room with him as a surgical tech for a decade. He never gets ruffled, is always kind, gives 110% to every patient everyday. If you are unfortunate and find yourself needing retina/macula specialist, consider yourself lucky if you’re under the care of Hsushi Yeh.
    About Dr. Hsushi Yeh, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1467510826
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
