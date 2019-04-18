Overview

Dr. Hsushi Yeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Yeh works at Dr. Hsushi Yeh,MD in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Edema and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.