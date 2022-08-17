Overview

Dr. Hsinju Gatschet, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Worcester and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Gatschet works at Northern California Surgical Associates in Lodi, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.