Overview

Dr. Hsin Yi Huang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Huang works at inSite Digestive Health Care in San Gabriel, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.