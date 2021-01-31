Overview

Dr. Hsien Young, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.