Overview

Dr. Hsien-Ta Fang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.



Dr. Fang works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.