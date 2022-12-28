Dr. Fang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsien-Ta Fang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hsien-Ta Fang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Dr. Fang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 410, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 369-0780
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fang?
Dr. Fang is an outstanding nephrologist that I have been seeing for years and thru my transplant. He is the BEST!
About Dr. Hsien-Ta Fang, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1760562474
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fang works at
Dr. Fang has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.