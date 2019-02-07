See All Pediatricians in Redding, CA
Dr. Hsiao-Ping Hu, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hsiao-Ping Hu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Hu works at Hsiao-Ping HU MD in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hsiao-Ping HU MD
    1832 Buenaventura Blvd Ste A, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 479-9110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hsiao-Ping Hu, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Lao
    • 1245248277
    Education & Certifications

    • UC Davis MC
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hsiao-Ping Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hu speaks Chinese and Lao.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

