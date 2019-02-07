Dr. Hsiao-Ping Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hsiao-Ping Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Hsiao-Ping Hu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Locations
Hsiao-Ping HU MD1832 Buenaventura Blvd Ste A, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (916) 479-9110
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hu and his staff are incredible. We have used them for over two years and have not had a single bad experience. He always has same day appointments and he is more than willing to come in on the weekend if absolutely necessarily. He is very clean and takes very good care of my daughter. I have recommended him to a coworker who uses him, and I would recommend him again.
About Dr. Hsiao-Ping Hu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Lao
- 1245248277
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis MC
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese and Lao.
