Overview

Dr. Hsiang Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Universidade De Sao Paulo, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Lawrence B. Cohen, MD, PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.