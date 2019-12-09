Dr. Hsiang Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hsiang Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Hsiang Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Universidade De Sao Paulo, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Park Ave. Ob.gyn. PC1112 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 369-8192
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen came highly recommended to me by two women. She has since been my doctor through two pregnancies, and I can’t rave about her enough. She is kind, attentive, follows up after hours (because she really cares) and employs an amazing staff at her UES office. My SIL (who isn’t easy to please) has since started seeing her and is a fan. Dr. Chen is the best!
About Dr. Hsiang Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Korean and Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst Hospital Center Mt Sinai
- Universidade De Sao Paulo, Faculdade De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Korean and Portuguese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.