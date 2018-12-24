Dr. Hristos Kaimakliotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaimakliotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hristos Kaimakliotis, MD
Overview
Dr. Hristos Kaimakliotis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Kaimakliotis works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. Urologists Inc. PC535 Barnhill Dr Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-7451
- 2 720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 880-3737
-
3
Indiana University Health Inc1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 948-6351
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaimakliotis?
Dr K is the best he perform my cancer surgery with perfection best surgeon I highly recommend.
About Dr. Hristos Kaimakliotis, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1003066580
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaimakliotis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaimakliotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaimakliotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaimakliotis works at
Dr. Kaimakliotis has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaimakliotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaimakliotis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaimakliotis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaimakliotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaimakliotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.