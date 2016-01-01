Dr. Hripsime Avagyan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avagyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hripsime Avagyan, DO
Dr. Hripsime Avagyan, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Tri-Valley Spine and Pain Centers710 S Central Ave Ste 340, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 409-0060Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Medicare
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1790122687
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- UTMB
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UCLA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Avagyan speaks Armenian and Russian.
