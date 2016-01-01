See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Glendale, CA
Dr. Hripsime Avagyan, DO

Interventional Pain Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hripsime Avagyan, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Avagyan works at Tri-Valley Spine and Pain Centers in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-Valley Spine and Pain Centers
    710 S Central Ave Ste 340, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 409-0060
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Disorders
Epidural Steroid Injections
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Disorders
Epidural Steroid Injections

Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Disorders
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Facet Syndrome
Hip Arthritis
Hip Injury
Knee Arthritis
Knee Injuries
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Shoulder Injuries
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Hripsime Avagyan, DO

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1790122687
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • UTMB
    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hripsime Avagyan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avagyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avagyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avagyan works at Tri-Valley Spine and Pain Centers in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Avagyan’s profile.

    Dr. Avagyan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avagyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avagyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avagyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

