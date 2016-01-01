Overview

Dr. Hreem Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Rush Eye Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.