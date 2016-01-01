See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Neurological Skull Base Surgery
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Hrayr Shahinian, MD is a Neurological Skull Base Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurological Skull Base Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago.

Dr. Shahinian works at Beverly Hills Anesthesia Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Beverly Hills Anesthesia Inc
    8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (310) 691-8888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Endonasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Interventional Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transphenoidal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Specialties
  • Neurological Skull Base Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic, Armenian, French, Korean and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1205039971
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York University Medical Center
Residency
  • Vanderbilt University Hospital
Internship
  • Vanderbilt University
Medical Education
  • University of Chicago
Undergraduate School
  • American University of Beirut
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Dr. Hrayr Shahinian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shahinian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shahinian works at Beverly Hills Anesthesia Inc in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shahinian’s profile.

Dr. Shahinian speaks Arabic, Armenian, French, Korean and Spanish.

Dr. Shahinian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahinian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahinian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahinian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

