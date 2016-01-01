Dr. Hrayr Shahinian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Hrayr Shahinian, MD is a Neurological Skull Base Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurological Skull Base Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Dr. Shahinian works at
Locations
Beverly Hills Anesthesia Inc8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 691-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Hrayr Shahinian, MD
- Neurological Skull Base Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian, French, Korean and Spanish
- 1205039971
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Chicago
- American University of Beirut
- General Surgery
Dr. Shahinian speaks Arabic, Armenian, French, Korean and Spanish.
