Overview

Dr. Hratch Karamanoukian, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.

Dr. Karamanoukian works at Western New York Retina in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western New York Retina Pllc
    5225 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 839-3638
  2. 2
    General Physician PC
    3680 EGGERT RD, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 839-3638

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Today I finished the last of 4 vein treatments and post-op checkups with Dr. Karamanoukian. Dr K is extremely knowledgeable, skilled and informative. He takes his personal time with his patients and does not rush, answering all questions. His surgical nurse Stacy, technicians Carol and John also excellent and caring. His nursing and administrative team are also a pleasure to work with. It's not often you find a medical practice so caring of their patients. I highly recommend Dr. Karamanoukian and Veins, Veins, Veins. Do not put off vein health evaluation. It may just save your life. Whether you are young, old, male or female, have your veins evaluated and treated by Dr. Karamanoukian and his team. I'm glad I did. I will return in the future.
    Mrs McDonald — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Hratch Karamanoukian, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164612073
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Buffalo
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karamanoukian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karamanoukian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Karamanoukian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karamanoukian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karamanoukian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karamanoukian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

