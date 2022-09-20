Dr. Karamanoukian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hratch Karamanoukian, MD
Dr. Hratch Karamanoukian, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.
Western New York Retina Pllc5225 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 839-3638
General Physician PC3680 EGGERT RD, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 839-3638
Today I finished the last of 4 vein treatments and post-op checkups with Dr. Karamanoukian. Dr K is extremely knowledgeable, skilled and informative. He takes his personal time with his patients and does not rush, answering all questions. His surgical nurse Stacy, technicians Carol and John also excellent and caring. His nursing and administrative team are also a pleasure to work with. It's not often you find a medical practice so caring of their patients. I highly recommend Dr. Karamanoukian and Veins, Veins, Veins. Do not put off vein health evaluation. It may just save your life. Whether you are young, old, male or female, have your veins evaluated and treated by Dr. Karamanoukian and his team. I'm glad I did. I will return in the future.
- 33 years of experience
- SUNY Buffalo
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
