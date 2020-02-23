Dr. Hrak Jalian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hrak Jalian, MD
Overview
Dr. Hrak Jalian, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Rebecca Fitzgerald MD321 N Larchmont Blvd Ste 906, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Directions (323) 464-8046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jalian is one of the best physicians and dermatologist I have ever worked with. Due to a very fair complextion and a lot of sun as a child, I have dealt with the side-effects of overexposure to sun. Dr. Jalian restored my skin to look 10 years younger with clincal skill and his warm and kind personality. i woul reccomend him to anyone with skin issues.
About Dr. Hrak Jalian, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1023260346
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
