Overview

Dr. Hrair Simonian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Baptist Health - Van Buren.



Dr. Simonian works at Surgical Associates Fort Smith in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.