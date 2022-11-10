Dr. Hrair Simonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hrair Simonian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hrair Simonian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Baptist Health - Van Buren.
Dr. Simonian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Select Specialty Hospital - Fort Smith Inc1001 Towson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7430MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Baptist Health - Van Buren
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simonian?
The entire staff and Dr Simonian were professional kind and efficient. I am blessed to have the opportunity to be a patient of his.
About Dr. Hrair Simonian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861502973
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simonian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simonian works at
Dr. Simonian has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.