Dr. Hrair Koutnouyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hrair Koutnouyan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Ent. Surgical Associates1505 Wilson Ter Ste 270, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (626) 577-5550
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-5111TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Eleanor Leung M.d. A Professional Corp.50 Alessandro Pl Ste 230, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 577-5550
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
I highly recommend Dr. Koutnouyan. He is an excellent doctor and I am very happy with my experience with him. I saw him for nose trauma and he was able to diagnose a minor fracture without an x-ray. The urgent care doctor I saw before him had recommended a CT scan, which would have been expensive and extra radiation exposure. He communicated well, explaining everything clearly, encouraged questions, and laid out my options impartially without pressuring me to have work done. I chose to have him set the bone and the procedure went very smoothly. He talked me through what to expect throughout and the actual bone adjustment was painless with his proficient administration of local anesthesia.
About Dr. Hrair Koutnouyan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
