Dr. Hrair Gulesserian, MD
Overview
Dr. Hrair Gulesserian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Hp Gulesserian Md. Inc.393 Blossom Hill Rd Ste 310, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 578-5831
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to him due to a friend's recommendation. I would recommend him to others. He takes the time to answer your questions and returns phone calls quickly.
About Dr. Hrair Gulesserian, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and French
- 1689626301
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- Am U Hosps
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
