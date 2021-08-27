Overview

Dr. Hoylan Fernandez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at Baylor All Saints Medical Center TRA in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer, Pelvic Abscess and Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.