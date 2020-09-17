Overview

Dr. Hoyeol Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chonnam University Medical College and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at Hoyeol Yang MD PS in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.