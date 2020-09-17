Dr. Hoyeol Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoyeol Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hoyeol Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chonnam University Medical College and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
-
1
Hoyeol Yang MD PS98 Columbia Point Dr, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
Dr Yang has been seeing me for Crohn’s for 3 years. He and his staff are the best! Dr Yang is very knowledgeable and caring. I totally trust him with his diagnosis and treatment.
About Dr. Hoyeol Yang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1396720272
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center/Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Jersey City Med Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Chonnam University Medical College
- Chonnam National University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Korean.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.