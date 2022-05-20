Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hower Kwon, MD
Overview
Dr. Hower Kwon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kwon works at
Locations
1
Seattle Children's Hospital4909 25th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 987-8080
2
Options Psychological and Behavioral Solutions365 118th Ave SE Ste 118, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 454-2911
3
Bellevue Child Behavior Center2310 130th Ave NE Ste 103, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 454-2911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have had several appointments with Dr. Kwon. First was for the evaluation. It was odd to have 6 hours to complete a full evaluation but he did it, and it was spot-on. Since then, it has been med-management. He is very thoughtful, intelligent, skilled, and personable. He truly understands what he is doing and knows how to handle delicate subjects and complex matters. He is fantastic and I would/have recommended him to others.
About Dr. Hower Kwon, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1871678680
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
