Dr. Howard Zipin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Zipin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Zipin works at
Locations
Alliance Cancer Specialists915 Lawn Ave Ste 202, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit that I have with Doctor Zipin and his staff is handled with the utmost professionalism and skill. They also treat all of the patients with respect.
About Dr. Howard Zipin, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zipin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zipin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zipin has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zipin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zipin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zipin.
