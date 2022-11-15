Dr. Howard Yerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Yerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Yerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Yerman works at
Locations
Edgewood Center Otolaryngology PC8898 Commerce Rd Ste 1, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 360-5881
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery on parotid gland was successful. Explained procedure before surgery. Took time to thoroughly answer my questions. Follow up has been thorough. Completely satisfied with his work and professionalism.
About Dr. Howard Yerman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
