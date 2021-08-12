Overview

Dr. Howard Yager, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Yager works at Howard S Yager MD PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.