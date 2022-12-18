Overview

Dr. Howard Woo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jefferson, LA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, WI and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.



Dr. Woo works at Ochsner Health Systm Int Medical in Jefferson, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.