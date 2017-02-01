Dr. Welsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Welsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Welsh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Locations
- 1 27 W 86th St Ste 1C, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 362-5846
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Welsh?
The most compassionate, understanding and helpful psychiatrist I've ever experienced. Always available.
About Dr. Howard Welsh, MD
Education & Certifications
- Kings Co Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
