Dr. Howard Wang, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Wang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Wang works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Plastic Surgery
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9220
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nipple Reconstruction
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 19, 2022
    Dr Wang is a fabulous surgeon. He is polite, takes time to explain and answer procedural questions, compassionate and has a fabulous dry sense of humor. I am a client and had bilateral breats reduction. He did a wonderful job with the surgery and with managing the pain during recovery opiod free. I recommend him highly. Thank you Dr Wang!!
    Trina Lilitu Johansen — May 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Howard Wang, MD
    About Dr. Howard Wang, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1568570281
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • U Rochester
    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital|U Rochester
    Residency
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

